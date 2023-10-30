Rogers rolls out discounts on Infinite mobile plans for 24 months

Rogers is offering a $10/month discount on its Infinite plans.

Under the promotion, the Toronto-based telecom provider’s 5G ‘Infinite Essential’ plan is $75/month. Previously priced at $85/month, the plan offers 120GB of 5G/5G+ data with speeds up to 1Gbps. After customers use the allotment, they have access to unlimited data at reduced speeds of up to 512 Kbps (upload and download).

The 5G ‘Infinite Premium’ plan is on sale for $95/month. The plan offers coverage in Canada, U.S., and Mexico. It comes with 150GB of data on Rogers’ 5G/5G+ network and unlimited data at reduced speeds afterwards.

The $10/month discount applies for 24 months. According to the fine print, it’s available for “new activations and hardware upgrades.” MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for clarification on whether the $10/mo discount requires signing up for automatic payments.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.