SaskTel will bring its infiNET service to Shaunavon, Saskatchewan

Select areas of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, will soon have access to fibre internet through SaskTel.

The company will start connecting its infiNET service, powered by its fibre optic broadband network, by the end of the month.

infiNET provides speeds close to 1Gbps, allowing users to surf, stream, and share content “at incredible speeds.”

“Our customers are our top priority at SaskTel and we’re firmly committed to ensuring they have access to the tools and technologies they need to connect to what matters most to them,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said in a press release.

The expansion is part of SaskTel’s $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative, a multi-phase program bringing infiNET services to rural communities across the province.

SaskTel has made several other related announcements under the project, including its plans to provide infiNET service to Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel