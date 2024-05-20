fbpx
News

Koodo bumps $44/mo plan up to 50GB of 4G data

Koodo also removed its $49/50GB plan

Jonathan Lamont
May 20, 202411:49 AM EDT 1 comment
Koodo

Telus-owned Koodo has removed its $49/50GB 4G plan and bumped its $44/mo plan up to 50GB.

MobileSyrup spotted the change on Koodo’s website on Monday morning.

The $44/mo plan previously included 40GB of 4G data, so the 10GB bump isn’t bad considering the price of the plan didn’t increase.

Having a $44/50GB 4G plan brings Koodo in line with offers from Fido and Virgin Plus.

Koodo still hasn’t brought back 5G plan options after removing them earlier this month.

It’s also worth noting that while $44/50GB is an improvement for Koodo, there are still better options out there, including $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada-U.S. usage from Public and Freedom.

You can find Koodo’s plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips coming to 20 laptops

News

Microsoft announces new Surface devices, Copilot + PCs

News

Delta emulator changes app icon over lawsuit threat

News

Apple could have plans for an ultra-thin iPhone in 2025

Comments