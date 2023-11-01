Northwestel’s fibre internet now available in Mayo and Stewart Crossing

Bell subsidiary Northwestel has launched fibre internet services in Mayo and Stewart Crossing, Yukon.

Located on the traditional territory of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation, residents can access unlimited data with download speeds up to 500Mbps. Businesses accessing the service can get download speeds up to 550Mbps.

The launch also gives customers access to Northwestel’s TV Plus, which provides live and on-demand programming.

Northwestel says it will further bring its new fibre-to-the-home technology to the communities of Carcross and Tagish by the end of the year.

The upgrades are part of the company’s Every Community Project, which aims to bring high-speed internet access to 10,000 homes in the N.W.T. and Yukon.

The project has seen the launch of fibre internet services in several communities, including Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Northwestel