Telus partners with TerreStar and Skylo to connect smartphones and satellites in October trial

Telus has completed a successful trial of two-way communications between smartphones and satellites.

The telecom giant used satellite connectivity for voice calls in partnership with TerreStar Solutions, a Canadian mobile satellite operator. The company’s spectrum and service platform covers a majority of the county.

Through Skylo, a non-terrestrial networks (NTN) service provider, Telus sent text messages between phones and connected to Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Such technology could help fill connectivity gaps in Canada, the company notes. It could also help with backup connectivity for emergency services and ensure customers in remote areas always have access to cell services.

“This collaboration with TerreStar and Skylo lays the foundation for a world where everyone has access to potentially life-saving connectivity, and businesses and institutions can operate more sustainably and efficiently in remote regions,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, said in a press release.

With the onset of chipset companies looking to add 5G satellite capabilities to smartphones, Telus hopes to introduce such devices to its customer base next year.

Source: Telus