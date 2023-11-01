Starlink hardware price drops to $499 in Canada for limited time

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has dropped the cost of hardware in Canada from $759 to $499 for a limited time. Alongside the price drop, Starlink is now offering refurbished hardware kits for $250.

Tesla North first spotted the discount and refurb options, which are now displayed on the Starlink website. Both are listed as available for a limited time, though it’s not clear for how long. The publication also reports that the refurbished hardware is cleaned and inspected to ensure it functions the same as standard hardware.

The discounted price and refurbished hardware give Canadians a more affordable way to get started with Starlink’s satellite internet.

Alongside the hardware costs, customers can expect to pay $140/mo for internet service and $50 for shipping, plus fees for any additional accessories they might need. The standard kit comes with a Wi-Fi router, a 50-foot Starlink cable, a router AC power cable, and a base.

It’s worth noting that Starlink upped the monthly charge for internet in Canada in 2022, going from $129/mo to $140. At the time, it also increased the cost of hardware.

Since then, Starlink has offered discounts on the hardware, briefly dropping it to $350 in March 2023.

You can learn more about the current discounts and refurbished kits here.

Source: Starlink Via: Tesla North