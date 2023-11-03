Chatr offering up to 21GB of monthly bonus data for 24 months

Rogers-owned Chatr is offering some significant bonus monthly data on some plans right now.

Across several of the provider’s 4G and 3G plans, new customers can get up to 21GB of monthly bonus data for 24 months. The offer is listed as for a “limited time only,” but Chatr doesn’t specify when the offer ends.

Moreover, like most Chatr bonus data deals, this one is tied to autopay — 5GB of the bonus data comes from autopay.

You can view all the bonus data offers below.

4G 21GB bonus data with $75/mo 20GB plan 21GB data bonus with $65/mo 15GB plan 21GB data bonus with $55/mo 10GB plan 21GB data bonus with $45/mo 5GB plan 18GB data bonus with $40/mo 2.5GB plan

3G 21GB data bonus with $50/mo 10GB plan 21GB data bonus with $40/mo 5GB plan 18GB data bonus with $35/mo 2.5GB plan



The above data bonuses all last for 24 months. It’s worth noting the bonus will expire if a customer’s account becomes inactive or if they change their plan before the end of the 24-month period.

Chatr has some other data bonuses, but they’re less notable. Namely, there’s a 5GB/mo bonus for 12 months on some plans.

Check out Chatr’s plans here.