Telecom news roundup: bonus data offers from Lucky and Chatr [Aug. 26-Sept. 1]

Anyone looking for a deal on bonus data might want to check out the offerings from Lucky Mobile and Chatr Mobile.

Both companies have rolled out a 24GB bonus on plans starting at $45/month. More details, as well as a roundup of some of the most important telecom stories from this week, are outlined below:

Business

Bell and Telus question Rogers’ August TTC network launch as federal consultation on licensing continues.

The Commissioner of Competition will pay Rogers and Shaw nearly $13 million over the attempt to block the $26-billion merger.

PCMag has awarded Bell’s broadband internet as the best in Canada.

Eastlink’s mobile network is now available in the Acadian Peninsula.

Québec’s basic TV package now includes Natyf TV.

Government

The governments of Canada and Ontario have allocated $219 million to bring high-speed internet to 66,000 homes in the province.

Deals

Bell is offering a $10/month discount on its Canada-U.S. mobile plans.

Freedom Mobile is offering a $34/20GB plan on its 4G network.

Vidéotron has rolled out a $60/60GB mobile plan option.

