Freedom Mobile is offering $34/20GB plan on its 4G network for a limited time

Freedom Mobile has doubled the data on its $34 4G plan offering.

Last week, the company rolled out a $34/10GB plan option under its 4G network for a limited time.

Now, the company is also offering a 20GB 4G data option for $34/month.

The catch is customers need to bring their own devices to access the deal, unlike the $34/10GB plan. The 20GB plan typically costs $39/month, and Freedom is offering a $5/mont credit for 24 months.

If customers choose to purchase a new device through Freedom, the $5/month credit won’t apply, and the plan will revert back to the original $39/month price tag.

The deals on the 10GB and 20GB options expire on September 5th.

More information is available on Freedom’s website.