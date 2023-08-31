Vidéotron is now offering a $60/60GB mobile plan

Vidéotron is giving customers a third option for an all-inclusive cell phone plan.

The Montreal-based company is offering 60GB of data a month for $60.

Customers need to combine the purchase with an internet plan to access the savings. Without bundling, the plan will cost $75/month.

The plan includes unlimited calling and texting, call display, and voice mail. Customers also have access to 100GB of bonus data every year. This data is available for a 12-month period following the subscription date and can’t exceed 20GB per billing cycle.

The plan joins Vidéotron’s two other Canada-based offers: $45/month for 25GB and $55/month for 50GB. Both of these plans require customers to purchase internet services as well.

Bundling discounts are also available on Vidéotron’s Canada-U.S. plans. Customers can save $15/month to access $50/25GB, $60/50GB, and $65/ 60GB options.

Like Vidéotron, Bell is also offering a discount on its Canada-U.S. plans. However, the $10/month discount doesn’t require customers to bundle services.

More information is available on Vidéotron’s website.