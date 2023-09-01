Eastlink expands its mobile network into the Acadian Peninsula

Eastlink has continued its mobile network expansion in Canada to include the residents of the Acadian Peninsula.

Located in New Brunswick, the expansion follows similar announcements in neighbouring Miramichi and Bathurst.

“We’re laser focused on the continued growth of our mobile service,” Jeff Gillham, Eastlink’s CEO, said.

Eastlink has invested more than $55 million in its mobile network over the last year. The company has also been working to add additional infrastructure to several sites, including those located in Halifax, Hammonds Plains, and Lunenburg.

In response to extreme weather events over the last year, the company has further increased mobile network capacity to accommodate added usage during power outages. Eastlink has improved its backup system capacity, adding 25 generators, which will last upwards of two weeks, to key locations.

“[This] not only reduces downtime for those sites but also facilitates improved ability to reach other sites with our fleet of portable generators, which we have grown as well,” Steve Irvine, Eastlink’s chief technology officer, said.

Image credit: Eastlink

Source: Eastlink