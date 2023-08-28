Federal and Ontario governments allocate $219 million to bring high-speed internet to 66,000 homes

The Governments of Canada and Ontario are putting millions towards a high-speed internet project that Rogers will construct.

The investment will benefit 66,000 homes, including 600 Indigenous households, in more than 300 Ontario communities.

“High-speed internet access is essential to the success of everyone, especially those living and working in rural communities in Ontario and across the country,” Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, said in a press release. “The project announced today will help improve access to health care and online learning services, create jobs in these communities, and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones.”

Funding from the project comes from an existing partnership between the two governments. Announced in July 2021, the two entered a federal-provincial partnership valued at $1.2 billion. The investment supports fibre-based projects to bring high-speed internet access to more than 280,000 Ontario households.

Other projects under the joint investment include bringing high-speed internet 10 1,400 homes in the Regional Municipality of Durham.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada