Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Aug. 28-Sept. 3]

Amazon Prime Video

Polite Society

Original theatrical release date: April 28th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 28th, 2023

Genre: Martial arts comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

A teenager with dreams of becoming a stuntwoman must use her fledgling martial arts skills to save her sister from an impending marriage.

Polite Society was written and directed by Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts) and stars Priya Kansara (Bridgerton), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel) and Akshay Khanna (Drishyam 2).

Stream Polite Society here.

The Wheel of Time (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 1st, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Despite Rand’s belief that the Dark One was destroyed, new and old threats surface to seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers.

Based on Robert Jordan’s novel series of the same name, The Wheel of Time was developed by Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds), Madeleine Madden (Tidelands) and Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel).

Stream The Wheel of Time here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Crave

The Pope’s Exorcist

Original theatrical release date: April 14th, 2023

Crave release date: September 1st, 2023

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Inspired by true events, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s chief exorcist, as he fights to protect possessed innocents from Satan.

The Pope’s Exorcist was directed by Julis Avery (Overlord) and stars Russell Crowe (Gladiator), Daniel Zovatto (Don’t Breathe), Toronto’s Alex Essoe (Midnight Mass) and Franco Nero (Django).

Stream The Pope’s Exorcist here.

Power Book IV: Force (Season 2)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 1st, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Tommy Egan makes his play at becoming Chicago’s sole drug distributor while a federal task force zeroes in on him.

Created by Robert Munic (Empire), this Power spin-off features Joseph Sikora reprising his role of Tommy, while footballer Issac Keys, Lili Simmons (Banshee), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers) and Anthony Fleming (Prison Break) co-star.

Stream Power Book IV: Force here. Note that a $5.99/month Starz subscription is required and that the show is also available through a Starz membership of the same price on Prime Video.

Recently, Crave rolled out two new ad-supported plans. As such, Crave’s standard $19.99/month membership has been renamed to ‘Crave Premium Ad-Free.’ Meanwhile, there’s now a ‘Crave Basic with Ads’ for $9.99/month and ‘Crave Standard with Ads’ for $14.99/month. (Starz remains ad-free and at the same price). More information is available here.

Disney+

Reservation Dogs (Season 3)

Hulu premiere date: August 2nd, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: August 30th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around half an hour each)

After the events of Season 2 threatened to tear a rift between the Dogs, the series’ third and final season sees the four friends come together in LA in an effort to figure things out.

Reservation Dogs was created by Sterlin Harjo (This May Be The Last Time) and Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows) and stars Kahnawake, Quebec’s Devery Jacobs (American Gods), Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Murdoch Mysteries), Edmonton’s Paulina Alexis (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Lane Factor (debut role).

Stream Reservation Dogs here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Disenchantment Part 5 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 1st, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (23 to 45 minutes each)

To stop Queen Dagmar, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and escape a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves. Note that this is the final season of Disenchantment. Disenchantment was created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and features the voices of Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) and Nat Faxon (The Descendants).

Stream Disenchantment here.

One Piece [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 31st, 2023

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Runtime: Eight episodes (49 to 63 minutes each)

Young pirate Monkey D. Luffy leads a crew on an epic journey for treasure.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name, One Piece was developed by Matt Owens (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Steven Maeda (Lost) and stars Iñaki Godoy (The Imperfects), Mackenya (Knights of the Zodiac), Emily Rudd (Fear Street), Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf) and Vincent Regan (300).

It’s worth noting that while many live-action manga/anime adaptations are poorly received, including Netflix’s own Cowboy Bebop, One Piece has actually garnered largely positive reviews.

Stream One Piece here.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported). It’s important to note that the old $9.99 ‘Basic’ membership is no longer available, while other subscriptions have been renamed to ‘Standard.’

