Telecom news roundup: Virgin and Freedom roll out new 5G plans [July 22-28]

The pool for 5G plans grew a little larger this week after both Virgin Plus and Freedom Mobile released new plan options.

More details, as well as a roundup of some of the most important telecom stories from this week, are outlined below.

Government

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is bypassing carriers to launch a consultation process examining network connectivity on the TTC.

The federal and Ontario governemnts have committed $22 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,400 homes in the Regional Municipality of Durham.

The Government of Manitoba is investing $100,000 to bring Starlink’s satellite internet services to First Nations communities part of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

Business

Virgin Plus has released unlimited nationwide 5G data plans as part of a website refresh.

Eastlink’s fibre expansion project in Mindemoya, Ontario is now complete.

Telecom providers play the blame game as they agree to join the federal government’s TTC consultation.

Rogers’ Q2 2023 financial report reveals its $26 billion merger with Shaw helped it net billions in revenue.

CIRA has given 16 organizations working on community internet access, internet policy, and online safety projects $1.25 million through its Net Good Grants program.

The launch of the JUPITER 3 satellite will allow Xplore to offer satellite internet packages with download speeds up to 100Mbps.

Freedom Mobile rolled out new 5G plan options to customers in select cities in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C.

Deals

Koodo is offering select customers with several different data add-on options. This includes $1/month for 1GB, $2/month for 10GB, $3/month for 18GB $10/month 50GB and $15/month 100GB.

Chatr is offering one month’s credit on all of its plans until July 31st.

Eastlink matches $39/20GB plan 0ffered by Public Mobile, Freedom, and others.