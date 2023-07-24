Innovation Minister bypasses providers to launch consultation process on TTC wireless connectivity

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is taking action against the lack of mobile coverage on the TTC.

In a statement posted online, Champagne said he has directed his department to create an “expedited consultation process” to go over the licenses of the four major providers in Canada (Bell, Rogers, Telus, and Vidéotron).

The process will ensure all riders have coverage in tunnels and stations, starting with 911 services, followed by voice, data and text.

Wireless connectivity on the TTC has been a sore spot for many riders. Freedom Mobile subscribers are the only ones who can currently receive service throughout the system due to a long-standing agreement with BAI.

Rogers took over BAI earlier this year, sharing plans to work with other providers to bring services to all TTC riders. However, the work has received opposition from other providers, particularly Bell, leading to a back-and-forth that hasn’t resulted in a solution.

Minister Champagne previously instructed the carrier to work together on a deal, but his latest messaging states providers failed to follow directions.

“While all carriers expressed an interest in a coordinated solution, progress in negotiations has been limited,” Champagne’s statement states. “Despite my request to do so, the carriers have not reached an agreement.”

Source: @FP_Champagne/ Twitter