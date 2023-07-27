Koodo offering some customers bonus data add-ons: 1GB/$1, 10GB/$2, 18GB/$3

Earlier today, I was blogging and editing away, when suddenly, an unexpected text arrived on my iPhone 14 Pro, touting an “EXTREMELY affordable” monthly data add-on.

Koodo offered me several different data options, which isn’t out of the ordinary for the carrier (I’ve received these texts in the past). However, these data bonuses are pretty substantial, including 1GB for $1/month, 10GB for $2/month and 18GB for $3/month. I can always use more data, especially when travelling and using Koodo’s extremely expensive Easy Roam ($14/day)

I responded to the test with “ADD18” and more data was instantly added to my account. The fine print says that this offer ends on August 3rd, 2023.

It’s unclear what specific customers Koodo is sending this offer to, but I’m on the carrier’s $70, 30GB of Shock-Free LTE data plan, with a $3/month 25GB add-on and now an additional $3/month 18GB add-on. This brings the total cost of my plan up to $76/month for 73GB of data.

Koodo is also offering some customers 50GB of additional monthly data for $1o/month or 100GB for $15/month.

If you’re a Koodo subscriber looking for data, make sure to check your text messages over the next few days. All customers are signed up for text offers unless they’ve opted out.