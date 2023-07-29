Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 24-30]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 28th, 2023

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (45 to 56 minutes each)

After Gabriel awakens with amnesia, Aziraphale and Crowley must juggle trying to figure out what’s going on with him with playing matchmaker for two business owners.

Good Omens was created by Neil Gaiman based on the book he wrote with Terry Pratchett and stars Michael Sheen (Prodigal Son), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland) as the narrator.

Stream Good Omens here.

Apple TV+

The Beanie Bubble [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 28th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

This film is based on the true story of Ty Warner, a frustrated toy salesman who teamed up with three women to create the massively popular Beanie Babies.

The Beanie Bubble was directed by Kristin Gore (Her) and Damian Kulash (OK Go) and stars Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover trilogy), Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect series), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers).

Stream The Beanie Bubble here.

Crave

Heels (Season 2)

Crave release date: July 28th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

As Jack prepares for a major business deal for Duffy Wrestling League, Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, threatening to upend everything.

Heels was created by Michael Waldron (Loki) and stars Toronto’s Stephen Amell (Arrow), Vancover’s Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), Mary McCormack (The West Wing), Mike O’Malley (Glee, also Heels showrunner) and Milton, Ontario’s David James Elliott (JAG).

Stream Heels here.

How to With John Wilson (Season 3)

Crave release date: July 28th, 2023 (first episode, new episode every Friday at 11pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

In the series’ final season, documentary filmmaker John Wilson returns to give more everyday advice to New Yorkers.

Stream How to With John Wilson here.

Ticket to Paradise

Original theatrical release date: October 21st, 2022

Crave release date: July 28th, 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A divorced couple reunites to sabotage their daughter’s wedding in Bali.

Ticket to Paradise was directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and reunites George Clooney and Julia Roberts (Ocean’s franchise), while Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens) and Maxime Bouttier (Mr. Midnight: Beware the Monsters) co-star.

Stream Ticket to Paradise here.

Disney+

Futurama (Season 11)

After a decade, Futurama is back, offering more space adventures with Fry and the gang.

All of the main voice actors return for the latest season, including Billy West (Fry/Farnsworth/Zoidberg), Katey Sagal (Leela), John DiMaggio (Bender), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), Tress MacNeille (Mom) and Lauren Tom (Amy).

Disney+ release date: July 24th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 20 episodes (around 23 minutes each)

Stream Futurama here.

Netflix

How to Become a Cult Leader [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 28th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (29 to 33 minutes each)

Narrated by Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), this documentary series explores the ways in which different cult leaders became so influential.

Stream How to Become a Cult Leader here.

The Witcher (Season 3 — Volume 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 27th, 2023

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Three episodes (49 to 65 minutes each)

Geralt and Yennefer must keep Ciri safe amid a brewing war on the Continent.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series of the same name, The Witcher was created by Lauren S. Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil) and stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) and Freya Allan (Into the Badlands).

It should be noted that these are the final three episodes featuring Cavill as Geralt. Starting in Season 4, Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games series) will take over the role.

Stream The Witcher here.

