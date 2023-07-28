Rebranded X (Twitter) app now live on the App Store

Elon Musk Twitter rebrand to X took place last weekend.

The change in branding was visible on the web starting Sunday, July 23rd. The website displayed the new ‘X’ logo, and employee profiles showed an X logo next to their name, instead of the bird logo.

The platform’s mobile applications lagged behind. The Twitter Android app was updated with the new X branding on Thursday, July 27th. Now, the iOS app has received the facelift too.

Searching for Twitter on the App Store now shows X as a result. “The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone,” reads the iOS app’s description.

It’s worth noting that the Twitter Lite app still retains the platform’s original branding.

In other X-related news, the platform will soon get rid of the Dim Mode and make the Dark Mode the default setting. Additionally, its ad-revenue sharing program is now available globally.

Image credit: App Store