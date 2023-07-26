Federal, Ontario governments announce $22 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to 1,400 homes

Hundreds of homes in 10 Ontario communities will benefit from a high-speed internet funding announcement from the governments of Canada and Ontario.

The $22 million investment will benefit households in Ashburn, Columbus, Courtice, Greenbank, Leaskdale, Manchester, Myrtle Station, Raglan, Sunderland and Uxbridge.

Internet service provider Vianet will be working on the project.

“Building fibre optic networks in rural areas is costly and complex, but with governments and private companies all contributing, the broadband gap between rural and urban Canada will be overcome. Vianet looks forward to doing its part,” Brian McCullagh, Vianet’s director of business development, said.

Funding for the project stems from a July 2021 announcement that saw the two governments pledge $1.2 billion to bring high-speed internet access to 280,000 Ontario homes.

The federal government’s goal is to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of the country by 2026 and 100 percent by 2023. According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 93.5 percent of Canadian households have high-speed internet access.

This is the second time the two governments announced funding for high-speed internet projects this month.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada