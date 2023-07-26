The JUPITER 3 satellite is launching tonight, and you can watch it on Xplore’s website

Xplore will soon be one step closer to bringing next-generation satellite internet services to rural Canadian communities through the JUPITER 3 satellite.

SpaceX is set to launch the satellite on July 26th at 11:04pm. Canadians can watch the live stream through SpaceX’s YouTube channel, which will also be available on Xplore’s website.

Maxar Technologies built the satellite that will bring connectivity to the residents of North and South America.

According to Xplore’s website, the satellite will allow the company to deliver internet speeds up to 100Mbps and larger data packages than it has ever offered before.

Xplore hopes to start offering internet services powered by JUPITER 3 in the fall. The company promises customers won’t have to pay upfront hardware costs, though an installation fee may apply.

“On launch, you will be able to choose between new satellite packages with great value at very competitive prices,” the company’s website states.

Xplore will reveal pricing information closer to the launch date.

Image credit: Xplore

Source: Xplore, Hughes Network Systems, LLC