CIRA rolls out grants to community projects addressing digital challenges

CIRA has awarded 16 organizations working on community internet access, internet policy, and online safety projects $1.25 million through its Net Good Grants program.

Recipients include the Pinnguaq Association in Nunavut. The organization is working to improve safety by creating an open-source toolkit aimed at teaching students about the risks that come with AI.

“This grant allows us to amplify voices from these communities, co-design culturally relevant digital resources, build understanding and foster safe engagement,” Ryan Oliver, the CEO of Pinnguaq Association, said.

Several of the projects under this round of grants also deal with Canada’s digital divide. This includes the project from the Lytton Area Wireless Society. The organization is working to bring the Xwísten First Nation (Bridge River Indian Band) fibre internet speeds up to 10Gbps.

This is the 10th year the not-for-profit responsible for the .ca domain has offered its grant program. In the last decade, CIRA has invested $11.7 million in 217 projects tackling internet challenges in Canada.

“CIRA Grants have played a unique and leading role in both funding projects that address community-based internet concerns and by supporting the essential work necessitated to connect underserved Canadians to the digital community,” Charles Noir, CIRA’s vice-president of community investment, policy and advocacy, said.

