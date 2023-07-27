Freedom Mobile rolls out new 5G plan options

Freedom Mobile is offering Canadians in select cities three new 5G plans to choose from.

The first is a $45/month plan for 30GB of data in Canada, with unlimited talk and text.

The second is a $50/month 40GB Canada-U.S. plan with unlimited talk and text.

Freedom is also offering a $65/50GB plan option that can be used in Canada, U.S. and Mexico. This 5G plan option also has unlimited talk and text.

Freedom will automatically add the 5G network to existing customers with plans starting at $45. As an added bonus, the company is also offering a Samsung Galaxy A14 5G phone for $0 on a 24-month term if customers sign up for a 5G plan.

This is the first time Freedom has offered its 5G network to all Canadians after rolling out early access to select customers earlier this week.

While Freedom serves Ontario, Alberta, and B.C., the 5G service is only available in select cities across the three provinces, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. The company says it will roll out the network to more markets “over time.”

Freedom has also released new plans for its 4G network. All of these plans feature data in Canada, along with unlimited talk and text.

Canadians can choose from a $19/250MB, $24/1GB or a $29/3GB option. Additionally, the $39/20GB plan that was previously listed as a limited-time offer is now available as a regular option.

More information is available on Freedom’s website.

Source: Freedom Mobile