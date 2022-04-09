Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [April 4-10]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

All The Old Knives [Amazon Original]

A veteran CIA operative is brought in to root out a mole with his old lover and colleague.

All The Old Lives was directed by Janus Metz Pederson (Borg vs McEnroe) and stars Chris Pine (Star Trek), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 8th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream All The Old Knives here.

The Green Knight

Based on Arthurian legend, The Green Knight follows Gawain, nephew of King Arthur, as he goes on a journey to confront the fearsome Green Knight.

The Green Knight was written and directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story) and stars Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), Joel Edgerton (Loving) and Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala).

Original theatrical release date: July 30th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 7th, 2022

Genre: Medieval fantasy

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Stream The Green Knight here.

Apple TV+

Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV+ has an exclusive agreement with MLB to stream two exclusive baseball games on Friday nights during the new season.

This begins on April 8th with the New York Mets vs. the Washington Nationals at 7pm ET and the Houston Astros vs. the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30pm ET. On top of live games like these, Apple TV+ will offer 24/7 livestreams with replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games and more.

The initial schedule can be found here. Note that the only Toronto Blue Jays game there is May 27th at 9:30pm ET against the Angels.

These MLB games will be free through the Apple TV app for a limited time before an Apple TV+ subscription is required, although a specific date for that shift has not yet been confirmed.

Pinecone and Pony [Apple Original]

Based on Toronto writer Kate Beaton’s The Princess and the Pony, Pinecone & Pony follows a young girl named Pinecone who teams up with her friend Pony to learn how to become a warrior.

It’s worth noting that Toronto-based First Generation Films worked on the series alongside Dreamworks Animation.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 8th, 2022

Genre: Animated

Runtime: Eight episodes (23 minutes each)

Stream Pinecone & Pony here.

Crave

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Season 3)

Comedians Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis are joined by various other Black women to take part in various sketches.

Crave premiere date: April 8th, 2022

Genre: Sketch comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 26 minutes each)

Stream A Black Lady Sketch Show here.

Tokyo Vice

In the late 1990s, American journalist Jake Adelstein travels to Japan to work at a major newspaper, where he begins to investigate the dangerous world of the yakuza.

Based on Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir of the same name, Tokyo Vice was created by J. T. Rogers (Oslo) and stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai) and Rachel Keller (Legion).

Crave premiere date: April 7th, 2022 (first three episodes, two new episodes every Thursday, then finale on April 28th)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Tokyo Vice here.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Director Sam Jones (I Am Trying To Break Your Heart) takes a look at the life and career of skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, featuring new interviews with the man himself.

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: April 5th, 2022

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Stream Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off here.

Netflix

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Jimmy drags Kim into more shady business after regaining his license, while Gus and Mike go to war with Lalo.

Better Call Saul was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (Breaking Bad) and stars Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks reprising their roles from Breaking Bad, as well as Rhea Seehorn (Whitney), Patrick Fabian (Special) and Montreal’s own Michael Mando (the Ubisoft Montreal video game Far Cry 3).

It’s worth noting that the fifth season has been added to Netflix right before Better Call Saul‘s final season, which premieres on April 18th.

Original TV broadcast run: February to April 2020 (AMC)

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 4th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (45 to 60 minutes each)

Stream Better Call Saul here.

The In Between [Netflix Original]

After her boyfriend is killed in an accident, a teenager begins to believe that he’s sending her signs from beyond the grave.

The In Between was directed by Arie Posin (The Face of Love) and stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Kyle Allan (The Path) and Kim Dickens (Fear The Walking Dead).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 8th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Stream The In Between here.

Return to Space [Netflix Original]

Oscar-winning directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo) chronicle notorious edgelord and old man Elon Musk and Space X’s efforts to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 8th, 2022

Genre: Science documentary

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Stream Return to Space here.

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy [Netflix Original]

Comedian Ronny Chieng riffs on nerds, online critics, racism and more.

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 5th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy here.

