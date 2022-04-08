Amazon Prime just got more expensive for Canadians

After hiking the price of its Prime service in the U.S., Amazon is upping Prime prices for Canadians.

According to a Canadian Press report published in the Toronto Star, Amazon’s Prime price will go up $2 to $9.99/mo. Customers who pay annually will see the price increase by $20 to $99/year.

Existing Prime users will see the price go up starting May 13th, while annual customers will see the increase on their next renewal. New customers looking to subscribe will already have to pay the higher costs.

Amazon Prime gives subscribers free shipping on several items, as well as access to things like the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, and more. It’s worth noting Amazon also just raised the price of its music streaming service in Canada.

The Star notes that this is the first price increase for Prime since Amazon launched its membership in Canada in 2013.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon Canada for more details about the impending increase.

Source: Toronto Star