Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 28-April 3]

Amazon Prime Video

The Outlaws [Amazon Exclusive]

Seven strangers serve a community service sentence until they find a bag full of money, unaware that dangerous people are seeking it.

The Outlaws was created by Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) and Stephen Merchant (The Office) and stars Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can), Merchant, Rhianne Barreto (Honour), Gamba Cole (His House) and Darren Boyd (Spy).

Original TV broadcast run: October to November 2021

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 1st, 2022

Genre: Comedy, crime thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (57 to 59 minutes each)

Stream The Outlaws here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

Apple TV+

Slow Horses [Apple Original]

Led by an obnoxious boss, a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents works to defend England from sinister forces.

Based on Mick Herron’s novel of the same name, Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Kristin Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Jack Lowden (Dunkirk).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 1st, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 40 minutes each)

Stream Slow Horses here.

Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Julia

This drama is based on the life of the late television chef Julia Child.

Created by Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Julia stars Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), David Hyde Pierce (Frazier), Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Brittany Bradford (Fear The Walking Dead) and Franz Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods).

Crave premiere date: March 31st, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Julia here.

How To Survive a Pandemic

Starting in early 2020, director David France (Welcome to Chechnya) explores the global efforts to develop and roll out the COVID-19 vaccines over the course of the following 18 months.

Crave premiere date: March 29th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Stream How to Survive a Pandemic here.

Moonshot

A college student helps a barista sneak aboard a shuttle to Mars.

Moonshot was directed by Chris Winterbauer (Wyrm) and stars Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Lana Condor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before).

Crave premiere date: April 1st, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Stream Moonshot here.

Night Raiders

In dystopian 2044 North America, a Cree woman joins a resistance movement fighting against the military government in an effort to save her daughter.

Written and directed by La Ronge, Saskatchewan’s Danis Goulet (Wakening) in her feature directorial debut, Night Raiders stars Cardston, Alberta’s Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open), Surrey, B.C.’s Brooklyn Letexier-Hart (Burden of Truth) and Alex Tarrant (NCIS: Hawai’i).

In addition to the mostly Canadian cast and crew, it’s worth noting that the film was shot in and around Toronto.

Original release date: October 8th, 2021

Crave premiere date: April 1st, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Night Raiders here.

When We Were Bullies

Filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt (Phantom Limb) revisits a bullying event from 50 years prior in an attempt to understand his complicity and the shared nature of such incidents.

Crave premiere date: March 30th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 35 minutes

Stream When We Were Bullies here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Better Nate Than Ever [Disney+ Original]

When 13-year-old Nate doesn’t land the school play, he and his best friend sneak off to New York to hit up Broadway.

Written and directed by Tim Federle, based on his 2013 novel of the same name, Better Nate Than Ever stars Rueby Wood (Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Aria Brooks (All That) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends).

Disney+ premiere date: April 1st, 2022

Genre: Musical, family comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Stream Better Nate Than Ever here.

Death on the Nile

Detective Hercule Poirot investigates a murder on a riverboat during a vacation in Egypt.

Death on the Nile was directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express) and features an ensemble cast that includes Branagh, Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), Annette Bening (The Kids Are Alright), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones).

Original theatrical release date: February 11th, 2022

Disney+ premiere date: March 30th, 2022

Genre: Mystery

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Stream Death on the Nile here.

Moon Knight [Disney+ Original]

Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, is drawn into a deadly mystery with the gods of Egypt.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed) and May Calamawy (Ramy).

Disney+ premiere date: March 30th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream Moon Knight here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

Netflix

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood [Netflix Original]

A man narrates his childhood fantasies during the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood was written and directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and stars newcomer Milo Coy, Glen Powell (Scream Queens), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Josh Wiggins (Giant Little Ones) and Jack Black (School of Rock) as the narrator.

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 1st, 2022

Genre: Animated, coming-of-age

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Stream Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood here.

The Bubble [Netflix Original]

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of actors travels to a closed set to film the latest entry in a massively popular dinosaur franchise.

The Bubble was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow (Knocked Up) and features an ensemble cast that includes Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm), David Duchovny (The X-Files) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian).

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 30th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Stream The Bubble here.

Following a recent price increase, a ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

