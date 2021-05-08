Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
The Boy From Medellín [Amazon Original]
Director Matthew Heineman (A Private War) chronicles popular Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin’s preparations for his 2019 homecoming concert amid political turmoil.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 7th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent (based on 21 reviews)
Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (Season 2) [Apple Original]
As part of their new arrangement, Ian and Poppy now share co-creative director duties on Mythic Quest, leading them to further butt heads on where to take the game.
Mythic Quest was created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz and Charlie Day and stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao (Content), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Danny Pudi (Community), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) and Ashly Burch (the PlayStation 4 video game Horizon Zero Dawn).
It’s worth noting that the series’ second COVID-related episode, “Everlight,” released three weeks ago.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 7th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 12 reviews)
Crave
Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3A) [Crave Original]
The first two episodes of the new season of Crave’s wrestling docuseries focus on Brian Pillman, who became infamous for a series of scripted stunts before his death in 2007.
Later episodes are about the wrestler Nick Gage and former pay-per-view wrestling channel Collision in Korea.
Crave release date: May 7th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (first episode 1 hour, 25 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Shrill (Season 3)
In the final season of Shrill, Annie seemingly has everything she wanted after leaving her man-child boyfriend and making bold career moves, only to discover that she needs to find fulfillment elsewhere.
The series is based on Lindy West’s Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman and stars Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Plebs), Luka Jones (Best Friends Forever) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).
It’s worth noting that Toronto-raised Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live) is an executive producer on Shrill.
Crave release date: May 7th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Tenet
After a staggered theatrical rollout amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crave is finally streaming the latest film from Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy).
Tenet follows a secret agent who must manipulate time to prevent an attack from the future that could cause World War III. The film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) and Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet).
Original theatrical release date: August 26th, 2020
Crave release date: May 7th, 2021
Genre: Action, sci-fi
Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 350 reviews)
Way Over Me [Crave Original]
#WayOverMe #SortezMoiDeMoi checklist:
✔️ All-star French Canadian cast
✔️ Catchy title track
✔️ Available in French and English with subtitles and dubbed audio
A doctor strikes up a secret relationship with a bipolar patient while a pair of her front-line responder correspondents have to deal with their own issues in the field and at home.
The series features a French-Canadian cast that includes Vincent Leclerc, Pascale Bussières, Sophie Lorain, Émile Proulx-Cloutier, Valérie Blais, Bruno Marcil, Danielle Proulx, Émile Schneider and Sandra Dumaresq.
Crave release date: May 7th, 2021
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime: Six episodes (43 to 49 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch [Disney+ Original]
For Star Wars Day (May 4th), Lucasfilm debuted its new Clone Wars animated spin-off, The Bad Batch.
The series follows the Batch Batch, a squad of elite Clone Troopers with genetic mutations, as they carry out mercenary missions after the fall of the Republic.
The Bad Batch was created by Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) and features Dee Bradley Baker reprising his role as the clones/Bad Batch, while Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) voices a new female clone named Omega.
Disney+ Canada release date: May 4th, 2021 (first episode, second episode debuted May 7th and new episodes will release every Friday)
Genre: Animated sci-fi
Runtime: 16 episodes (about 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent (based on 23 reviews)
Other Star Wars day content that hit Disney+ this week includes The Simpsons short “The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” a virtual tour through Star Wars locations in “Star Wars Biomes” and an exploration of the interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and Imperial Star Destroyer in “Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs.”
This week in Disney+ news: Marvel has moved up the release date of its upcoming Disney+ original series Loki to June 9th, with new episodes of the Tom Hiddleston-led show dropping every Wednesday instead of the usual Friday.
Netflix
Jupiter’s Legacy [Netflix Original]
The superpowered children of the world’s first superheroes struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary feats.
Based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic series of the same name, Jupiter’s Legacy was created by Steven DeKnight (Spartacus) and stars Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (The Big Easy) and Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2).
Netflix Canada release date: May 4th, 2021 (first episode, second episode debuted May 7th and new episodes will release every Friday)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Eight episodes (36 to 57 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 35 percent (based on 26 reviews)
Monster [Netflix Original]
An honour student is implicated in a robbery-turned-murder, forcing him to fight for his innocence in a system that’s already judged him.
Based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel of the same name, Monster was helmed by music video director Anthony Mandler (Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World”) and stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves), Jennifer Ehle (Pride and Prejudice), Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld).
It’s worth noting that Vancouver-based Bron Studios co-produced the film. Interestingly, Monster originally premiered at Sundance in January 2018, meaning it’s taken nearly three-and-a-half years for the film to finally release to the public.
Netflix Canada release date: May 7th, 2021
Genre: Legal drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 65 percent (based on 26 reviews)
Selena: The Series (Part 2) [Netflix Original]
This series chronicles the life of famed Mexican-American singer-songwriter Selena.
Selena: The Series was developed by Moisés Zamora (Star) alongside Selena’s family and stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead), Noemi Gonzalez (The Young and the Restless) and Seidy López (Training Day).
Netflix Canada release date: May 4th, 2021
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: Nine episodes (32 to 40 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Director Joshua Zemen (Mysterious Skin) explores journalist Maury Terry’s lifelong belief that the Son of Sam murders were linked to a satanic cult.
Netflix Canada release date: May 5th, 2021
Genre: True crime documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (58 to 62 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 17 percent (based on six reviews)
