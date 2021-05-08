Games to Stream ‘n Load on PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia [May 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Google Stadia
Resident Evil Village
Developer: Capcom
Genre: Survival horror
Price: $79.99 CAD
Metacritic: 84 percent (PS5 version)
Stadia Pro release date: May 7th, 2021
Three years after the events ofÂ Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ethan Winters’ life is upended when series hero Chris Redfield kills his wife and kidnaps his infant daughter, forcing him to try to rescue her from a European village ruled by four mutated lords.
LikeÂ RE7,Â VillageÂ features first-person shooter gameplay to bring you to closer to the action, as well as new upgrade and crafting mechanics and the return of Resident Evil‘s popular Mercenaries Mode.
It’s worth noting that RE7 is available for free as part of Stadia Pro. Keep in mind that the Google’sÂ Village promotion — where you get a free Premiere Edition with the purchase of the game — isn’t being offered in Canada.
Village is also now available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S and PC.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Developer: Respawn
Publisher: EA
Genre: Action-adventure
Price: $79.99 CAD
Metacritic: 84 percent (PS5 version)
Stadia Pro release date: May 7th, 2021
To celebrate Star Wars Day (May 4th), EA has made its Star Wars action-adventure game free on Stadia Pro.
Taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope,Â Fallen Order follows Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who is hunted by the Galactic Empire as he attempts to complete his Jedi training and rebuild the Jedi Order.
In terms of gameplay,Â Fallen OrderÂ featuresÂ Dark Souls-inspired lightsaber combat and character progression mixed with Metroidvania-style exploration.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99/month and supports up to 4K/60fps streams. Games can also be purchased individually and played without Stadia Pro at 1080p/60fps.
For more on Stadia, check out the latest Stadia Community Blog post.
PlayStation Now
Streets of Rage 4
Developer: Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games
Publisher: Dotemu
Genre: Beat ’em up
Price: included with PS Now
Metacritic: 84 percent (PC version)
PS Now release date: May 4th, 2021
Ten years after the events ofÂ Streets of Rage 3, Blaze Fielding, Axel Stone and Adam Hunter must team up to stop Mr. X’s children, the Y Twins, from brainwashing Wood Oak City.
In keeping with the series’ roots,Â Streets of Rage 4Â lets you join up with up to three other people locally or two people online and face off against waves of enemies using standard attacks, throws, special moves, disposable weapons and other items.
PlayStation Now costs $11.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year. The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.
Read more on May’s PS Now games here.
PlayStation Plus
Wreckfest (PS5)
Developer: Bugbear
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Genre: Racing
Price: included with PS Plus
Metacritic: 82 percent (PS4 version)
PS Now release date: May 4th, 2021
Burn rubber and shred metal in this driving playground with realistic physics.
WreckfestÂ offers a variety of cars, customization options, multiplayer modes and more.
Note that the PS4 version ofÂ Wreckfest isn’t free on PS Plus.
PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.
Find out more about this month’s PS Plus games here.
Xbox Game Pass
Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC)
Dragon Quest Builders 2Â is the latest game to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
In a break fromÂ Dragon Quest‘s signature turn-based combat,Â Dragon Quest Builders 2Â is all about players running around to gather materials and create buildings and other objects. Up to four players can also play together co-operatively online.
Developer: Square Enix, Omega Force
Publisher: Square Enix
Genre: Action-RPG, sandbox
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC
Metacritic: 86 percent (PS4 version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: May 4th, 2021
FIFA 21 (Console and PC)
Developer: EA Vancouver
Publisher: EA
Genre: Sports
Price: included with EA Play (part of Game Pass Ultimate)
Metacritic: 72 percent (PS4 version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: May 6th, 2021
The latest entry in EA’s Canadian-made soccer sim adds a new dynamic attacking system, additional depth to matches, transfers, and training in Career Mode, more Volta street soccer options and more.
Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Red Barrels
Genre: Survival horror
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate (required for Cloud gaming)
Metacritic: 68 percent (PS4 version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: May 6th, 2021
Montreal-based Red Barrels’ second OutlastÂ game follows investigative journalist Blake Langermann as he tries to locate his missing wife in a village filled with a psychotic cult.
As in the first game,Â Outlast 2 only equips you with a camera with night vision functionality to light your way, so you’ll have to run, jump, crouch and hide to escape enemies.
It’s worth noting that Red Barrels has a single-player/co-op survival prequel, The Outlast Trials, coming out later this year.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
What are you planning on playing this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more gaming suggestions, check out last week’s Stream ‘n Load column.
Image credit: EA
