Marvel’s Loki gets new Wednesday, June 9 release on Disney+

Marvel Studios has moved its Disney+ original seriesÂ LokiÂ from a Friday, June 11th premiere to a Wednesday, June 9th release.
The announcement was made in a short video posted to Marvel Studios’ social media channels featuring none other than Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.
Wednesdays are the new Fridays ðŸ—“ Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eewvQhdqJn
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 5, 2021
New episodes of the show will release every following Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly why this change has been made, given that most Disney+ content — like Loki‘s fellow Marvel showsÂ WandaVisionÂ andÂ The Falcon and the Winter SoldierÂ — follows a Friday release format. That said, if anyone was to shake things up with his own unique release format, it’s Marvel’s trickster god.
It’s worth noting that the six-episode series was originally set to debut in May before being delayed by one month in February.
Set after the events ofÂ Avengers: Endgame,Â LokiÂ follows an alternate version of Hiddleston’s eponymous God of Mischief as he’s forced to work with a mysterious bureaucratic organization to fix the damage he’s caused to the timeline. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku.
In addition to Loki, Marvel has three other series set to drop on Disney+ this year. The summer will see the release of Quebec-animated What If?, while Ms. Marvel (starring Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani) and the Jeremy Renner-led HawkeyeÂ will premiere in the fall.
Further, Marvel is bringing its thrice-delayed Black WidowÂ — originally set to release exclusively in theatres last May — to Disney+ and cinemas simultaneously in Canada this July.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
