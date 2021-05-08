Best Buy Canadaâ€™s latest discounts feature Samsung Galaxy+ Buds, Fitbit Versa 3, and more

PREVIOUS
Spring is finally showing its face, which means runs, rides, and hikes will be a little more comfortableâ€”especially when youâ€™re geared up with newly discounted wireless earbuds and fitness-focused wearables.

Check them out, along with the rest of Best Buy Canadaâ€™s weekly Top Deals, below:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (save $30)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant for $229.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet for $289.99 (save $40)

Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels 7-Panel Smarter Kit for $229.99 (save $50)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System 5-Pack for $369.99 (save $130)

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch for $199.99 (save $100)

Deâ€™Longhi Pinguino Wi-Fi 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner for $699.99 (save $100)

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $569.99 (save $130)

Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $449.99 (save $150)

Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $119.99 (save $30)

Cuisinart Precision Master Pro Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 (save $200)

Nikon Z 5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera for $1,299.99 (save $500)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Comments