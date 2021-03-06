Games to ‘Stream ‘n Load’ on PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia [Mar. 1-7]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over the latest titles to hit gaming subscription services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Google Stadia
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle
Developer: Heavy Iron Studios
Publisher: Bandai Namco
Genre:Â Arcade
Price: included with Stadia Pro
Metacritic: 67 percent
Google Stadia release date: November 17th, 2020 (free on Stadia Pro as of March 1st, 2021)
Stadia’s exclusive Pac-ManÂ game features up to 64-player matches, allowing you to invade other mazes to eat dots and even other players.
All the while, viewers can vote on power-ups that can affect you and your opponents as you try to rack up a high score.
It’s worth noting thatÂ PixelJunk Raiders,Â AVIICI InvectorÂ andÂ Reigns also became free with Stadia Pro on March 1st.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99 CAD/month.
PlayStation Now
inFamous Second Son
Developer: Sucker Punch
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Genre:Â Open-world action
Price: included with PlayStation Now
Metacritic: 80 percent
If you missed Sucker Punch’s lastÂ inFamousÂ game before it moved ontoÂ Ghost of Tsushima, or even just want to replay it after the samurai action game, then PS Now has got you covered.
InÂ Second Son, you play as Delsin Rowe, a graffiti artist who develops smoke powers and fights against the anti-superhuman government agents who are policing Seattle.
Explore an open-world, fictionalized version of the seaport city, gain new powers and make choices that shape the outcome of the story.
It’s worth noting thatÂ inFamous Second SonÂ is also included at no additional cost to PS Plus subscribers with the PS Plus Collection on PS5.
The full list of this month’s PlayStation Now games can be found here.
PlayStation Plus
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Developer/Publisher: Square Enix
Platform: PS4
Genre:Â Action-RPG
Price: included with PlayStation Plus
Metacritic: 87 percent
PlayStation Plus release date: March 2nd, 2021
Square Enix’s first installment in its reimagining ofÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ focuses on the Midgar section of the original iconic PlayStation RPG, wherein mercenary Cloud and eco-terrorist group Avalanche face off against the planet-ruining Shinra corporation.
In addition to features gorgeous modern visuals, RemakeÂ sports an all-new real-time combat system and a significantly expanded story.
It’s important to note that the PS Plus version ofÂ RemakeÂ isn’t eligible for the free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game, Intergrade.
For more onÂ Final Fantasy VII Remake, check out our review.
Maquette
Developer: Graceful Decay
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Platform: PS5
Genre:Â Puzzle
Price: included with PlayStation Plus (only the PS5 version; the PS4 version is not free with PS Plus)
Metacritic: 72
PlayStation Plus release date: March 2nd, 2021
Unravel the everyday problems of a modern romance as you solve puzzles using objects that are at once both tiny and large.
Notably, the man and woman at the centre of the story are voiced by Hollywood actors and real-life couple Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) and Seth Gabel (Fringe), respectively.
The full list of this month’s PlayStation Plus games can be found here.
PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.
Xbox Game Pass
Madden NFL 21
Developer/Publisher: EA
Platform: Xbox One/Series X and S
Genre:Â Sports
Price: included with Game Pass Ultimate (includes EA Play, which is required for Madden)
Metacritic: 69 (Xbox One version)
Game Pass release date: March 2nd, 2021
EA’s latest football sim features a new stick-skill ball-carrier system and pass rush moves, as well as refined tackling and celebrations.
Outside of regular matches, players can also tackle a backyard-style mode called “The Yard.”
NBA 2K21
Developer: Visual Concepts
Publisher: 2K
Platform: Xbox One/Series X and S, Android
Genre:Â Sports
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass Ultimate (required for streaming on mobile)
Metacritic: 67 (Xbox One version)
Game Pass release date: March 2nd, 2021
Hit the court in a variety of modes, including My Team and Franchise.
MyCareer also returns to let players customize their own athlete and progress through their own NBA career.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Find out what else is coming to Game Pass in early March here.
Image credit: Square Enix
