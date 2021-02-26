Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in March 2021

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
Now, the company has revealed four games are hitting the service in March — one more than usual.
Most notably, Square Enix’s acclaimedÂ Final Fantasy VII RemakeÂ will be free on PS Plus this month. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the PS Plus version ofÂ Remake is not eligible for the digital upgrade to the PS5Â version of the gameÂ that was revealed earlier this week.
Outside ofÂ Remake, March’s other PS Plus offerings are the PS4 third-person survival action shooterÂ Remnant: From the Ashes, PS5 first-person puzzlerÂ MaquetteÂ (making its debut right onto PS Plus, but only on PS5) and PlayStation VR shooter Farpoint.Â
All four games will be available to download from March 2nd to April 5th.
As a reminder, Destruction AllStars,Â which joined the PS Plus catalogue this month, also remains free to download until April 5th. Meanwhile, February’s other two games, Control: Ultimate EditionÂ andÂ Concrete Genie, are leaving the service on March 1st.
PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year,
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: PlayStation
