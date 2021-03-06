Apple to discontinue iMac Pro once supplies run out

Apple’s iMac Pro may be on its way out. The tech giant removed most configurations of the computer from its website, and while the base model is still available, the Apple Store says it’ll only be around “while stocks last.”
9to5Mac reported that Apple removed the various iMac Pro configurations on Friday. The same holds true for Apple’s Canadian website, where only the $6,299 base model remains available.
MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol confirmed the change on Twitter, noting that Apple told him the iMac Pro would no longer be available once supplies run out.
The change comes as Apple is expected to introduce a new range of iMacs powered by its Apple Silicon chips. It’s not clear whether Apple plans to use the M1 chip seen in its recent MacBook and Mac mini models, a variant of the M1 or another Apple Silicon chip entirely.
9to5 notes that with the change to Apple Silicon, Apple may no longer need to split the iMac line between regular and ‘Pro’ models. If that’s the case, the iMac Pro could vanish for a while once supplies run out on the current iteration.
Combined with reports that Apple was slowing production on 21.5-inch iMac models, it seems we could be nearing the long-rumoured iMac refresh. As for when Apple’s new iMac will arrive, that remains unclear. Some rumours indicate it’ll be around WWDC in the summer, but a chance in iMac and iMac Pro availability now might mean Apple will announce the new computers sooner than that.
Source: 9to5Mac, Joe Rossignol
