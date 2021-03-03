Samsung to release Android 11 for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung has rolled out Android 11 to plenty of its devices, including the S20 series, the Z Fold 2, the Note 20 series and more, but now it’s hitting the company’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.Â
According toÂ SamMobile, it’s unclear if the device is getting the One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1 update. It’s worth noting those that who have the Tab S6 will soon start to see the update from 3.0 to 3.1, so it might be the same for the Tab S6 Lite.
To check if your device is getting the update head to Settings and then Software update to see if it’s available.
The Note 10 Lite is also getting the update, but that device didn’t launch in Canada.
Source: SamMobile
