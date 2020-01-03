Samsung unveils Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite ahead of CES 2020

Following several leaks and rumours, Samsung has announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite ahead of CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7th.
The new devices are budget variations of the South Korean company’s 2019 flagship smartphones. They promise a premium feature set at an affordable price. However, Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing or announced availability details yet. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung about Canadian pricing and availability.
Both devices sport 6.7-inch Super AMOLED ‘Infinity-O’ displays with that central hole-punch for the selfie camera, similar to the Note 10 style. Also, both displays feature 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 4,500mAh batteries and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.
Beyond that, the internal hardware differs significantly between the phones. Last year’s Snapdragon 855 powers the S10 Lite, while the Note 10 Lite sports the Samsung-made Exynos 8895 chip.
Around the back, both phones sport triple camera set-ups, but those differ as well. The S10 Lite includes a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, a 48-megapixel f/2.0 wide-angle lens with ‘Super Steady OIS’ and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree lens. The Note 10 Lite, however, offers a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel f/1.7 wide-angle lens with dual-pixel technology and regular OIS, and a third 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens that also feature OIS.
It’s not immediately clear what ‘Super Steady OIS’ does, or how it differentiates from standard optical image stabilization (OIS). In a press release, Samsung wrote that when paired with the Super Steady camera mode, “Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos…”
The final significant difference between the devices is that the Note 10 Lite includes the S Pen, while the S10 Lite does not. It features the same Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support as the S Pen got with the Note 9, allowing it to control the phone.
Samsung says the S10 Lite will be available in ‘Prism White,’ ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ The Note 10 Lite, however, will come in ‘Aura Glow,’ ‘Aura Black’ and ‘Aura Red.’ Both devices will be on display at Samsung’s CES 2020 booth.
