Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Feb. 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
I Care A Lot [Amazon Original]
A court-appointed guardian for the elderly regularly defrauds her clients until she runs afoul of a crime lord.
I Care A Lot was directed by J Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed) and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 19th, 2021
Genre: Dark comedy, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent (based on 77 reviews)
Stream I Care A Lot here.
It’s a Sin
Set between 1981 and 1991, this miniseries follows a group of gay men and their friends who lived during the AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom.
It’s a Sin was created by Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk) and stars Olly Alexander (Years & Years), Omari Douglas (Wise Children), Callum Scott Hallows (breakout role), Lydia West (Years and Years), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Stephen Fry (Blackadder).
Original TV broadcast run: January to February 2021 (Channel 4 in the U.K.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 19th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Five episodes (46 to 48 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 28 reviews)
Stream It’s a Sin here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
For All Mankind (Season 2) [Apple Original]
One decade after the events the first season, the Cold War has reached new heights, leading to the crew having to deal with the militarization of NASA.
For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and stars Joel Kinnamon (Altered Carbon), Michael Dorman (The Secret Life of Us), Wrenn Schmidt (Boardwalk Empire), Sarah Jones (Alcatraz) and Shantel VanSanten (The Boys).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: February 19th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream For All Mankind here.
It’s also worth noting that there’s a mobile AR game that you can play now that bridges For All Mankind‘s first and second seasons.
For more on what’s coming to Apple TV+ later this year, click here.
Crave
Miss Juneteenth
A former beauty queen and single mother prepares her rebellious teenager daughter for the “Miss Juneteenth” pageant.
Miss Juneteenth was written and directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples (Queen Sugar) and Nicole Beharie (42), Kendrick Sampson (How To Get Away With Murder) and newcomer Alexis Chikaeze.
Original release date: June 19th, 2021 (on PVOD)
Crave release date: February 19th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent (based on 133 reviews)
Stream Juneteenth here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Woman in Motion
Directed by Todd Thompson (The Highwaymen), this documentary explores Nichelle Nichols’ role in pioneering the NASA recruitment program to hire people of colour and the first female astronauts, as well as her own groundbreaking role on Star Trek as Uhura.
Woman in Motion features a variety of celebrity appearances, including Nichols, fellow Star Trek actor George Takei, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, singer Pharrell Williams and Rod Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.
Crave release date: February 15th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Woman in Motion here.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Flora & Ulysses [Disney+ Original]
A young girl adopts a squirrel with superpowers.
Based on Kate DiCamillo’s 2013 novel of the same name, Flora and Ulysses was directed by Canadian filmmaker Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter) and stars Matilda Lawler (The Ferryman), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Danny Pudi (Community) and the voice of John Kassir (Tales from the Crypt).
It’s also worth noting that the film was shot in Vancouver.
Disney+ Canada release date: February 19th, 2021
Genre: Family, superhero
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 30 reviews)
Stream Flora & Ulysses here.
The Muppet Show (Seasons 1-5)
Jim Henson’s classic puppet show is now streaming on Disney+.
The series follows Kermit the Frog as he tries to manage a variety show filled with Muppets characters and rotating guest stars.
Original TV broadcast run: September 1976 to May 1981
Disney+ Canada release date: February 19th, 2021
Genre: Family, comedy
Runtime: 120 episodes (26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Muppet Show here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada. It’s important to note that this is the final week you can get Disney+ at that price. Starting February 23rd, the cost of the monthly and annual Disney+ subscriptions are increasing to coincide with the launch of Disney+ Star, the international version of Hulu which brings new movies and shows to Disney+.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
This week in Disney+ news: Disney has confirmed that Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed Oscar frontrunner Nomadland is coming to Disney+ Star in Canada on April 9th.
Netflix
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie [Netflix Original]
In Netflix’s latest interactive special, you’ll need to help adventurer Bear Grylls pursue animals that have escaped from a sanctuary.
Netflix Canada release date: February 19th, 2021
Genre: Family, interactive
Runtime: 45 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie here.
Behind Her Eyes [Netflix Original]
A single mother begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.
Behind Her Eyes was created by Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher) and stars Simona Brown (The Night Manager), Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), Tom Bateman (DaVinci’s Demons) and Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones).
Netflix Canada release date: February 17th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Six episodes (47 to 53 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent (based on 22 reviews)
Stream Behind Her Eyes here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Supernova
Lifelong partners Sam and Tusker strive to spend as much time with each other as possible when Tusker is diagnosed with early onset dementia.
Supernova was written and directed by Harry Macqueen and stars Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) and Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones).
PVOD release date: February 17th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 139 reviews)
Supernova is available for rent for $5.99 and purchase for $14.99 on iTunes, Google Play ($12.99 to buy here) and the Cineplex Store.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column here.
Gamers can find the latest edition of our companion column, “Stream ‘n Load,” here.
Image credit: Amazon
Comments