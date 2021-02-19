Apple launches AR game to bridge For All Mankind seasons

Apple TV+ original series For All MankindÂ is getting a companion AR game to help bridge its first and second seasons.
The second season ofÂ For All MankindÂ takes place a decade after the first, and this game is a short story experience to show some of the events that happened between seasons.
The game has the player taking on the perspective of Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo and Tracy from the first season. Using AR, you play as Danny as you unpack and examine a collection of old family keepsakes.
As you do this, you’ll hear commentary from characters Danny, Gordo and Tracy.
If you’ve played games likeÂ Gone Home or What Remains of Edith Finch, the exploration/story-based title will feel familiar. That said, you’ll only be able to play this one with an Apple device that’s capable of using AR.
If you have an iPhone or an iPad with a LiDAR sensor, you can also play two extra levels.
‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ will be available for free sometime before the end of February in the Canadian App Store.
If you’re interested in the show, the first episode of the second season goes live on February 19th.
