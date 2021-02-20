Games to â€˜Stream â€˜n Loadâ€™ from Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Games with Gold [Feb. 8-14]

In case you missed it, we recently introduced a new weekly series tentatively titled ‘Stream ‘n Load,’ a video game-focused companion of sorts to our ongoing ‘Streaming in Canada’ column.
For the uninitiated, Stream n’ Load will go over the new games to hit gaming subscription services every week, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
We’ll also highlight any Canadian titles when relevant.
Xbox Game Pass
Code Vein (PC)
Developer/Publisher:Â Bandai Namco
Genre:Â Action-RPG
Price:Â included with Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Metacritic:Â 72 percent (PC version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 18th, 2021
Travel to the depths of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare.
Inspired byÂ Dark Souls,Â Code VeinÂ features challenging combat encounters while offering the ability to change classes at will and team up with different non-player characters (NPCs).
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (Xbox and Android)
Developer: Obisidian Entertainment
Publisher: Versus Evil
Genre: RPG
Price:Â included with Game Pass for Console (Xbox version), Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox and Android)
Metacritic:Â 88 percent (PC version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 18th, 2021
To pursue a rogue god, you must captain a ship on a dangerous journey across theÂ vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire.
Deadfire is played from an isometric perspective and has players managing crews of characters who can be assigned different classes with unique skills.
Wreckfest (Android, Xbox and PC)
Developer: Bugbear Entertainment
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Genre: Racing
Price:Â included with Game Pass for Console (Xbox version), Game Pass for PC (PC), Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, PC and Android)
Metacritic:Â 81 percent (PC version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 18th, 2021
Face off against other vehicles in this demolition derby-themed racer.
Buy, sell and customize your own vehicles, each of which have their own dynamics.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month. On top of Android streaming, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can also sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
For more on this month’s Game Pass titles, click here.
Xbox Games with Gold
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Developer: Long Hat House
Publisher: Raw Fury
Genre: Action
Price:Â included with Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Metacritic:Â 81 percent (PC version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: February 16th, 2021 (will remain claimable for free until February 28th)
With the world of Salt hanging in the balance, a heroine named Dandara steps up to save the oppressed people.
Explore Salt in 2D ‘Metroidvania’ style exploration while shooting your way through enemies using unique direction-focused controls.
An Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99/month or $29.99/three months in Canada. Alternatively, the service is included with a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Read more on this month’s Games with Gold titles here.
What are you planning on playing this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more suggestions, check out last week’s Stream ‘n Load column here.
Image credit: Versus Evil
