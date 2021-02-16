PREVIOUS
You have until February 23 to sign up for Disney+ before the price goes up

Disney+ Star launches on that date, bringing with it new shows and movies alongside the price hike

Feb 16, 2021

3:37 PM EST

In case you missed it, Disney is launching ‘Star,’ the international version of its Hulu streaming service, on Disney+ Canada on February 23rd.

With Star, Canadians will be able to access a variety of new shows and movies — including more adult-oriented fare — through a separate, kids profile-prohibited branded section. The full Star launch lineup can be found here.

However, with the release of this new content comes an increase in the price of a Disney+ Canada subscription. Starting February 23rd, the monthly cost of Disney+ Canada will rise from $8.99 CAD to $11.99, while the annual subscription fee will go from $89.99 to $119.99.

Disney says the current prices for existing subscribers (those who signed up prior to February 23rd) will be honoured for six months, with the price change taking effect on the monthly or annual renewal date following August 22nd, 2021.

Therefore, it might be worth renewing early if you were planning on sticking with Disney+ in the long-term, anyway — especially for this year’s slew of post-WandaVisionÂ Marvel shows.

We’ll have more on Disney+ Star in the coming days.

