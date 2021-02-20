Apple drops Mythic Quest season two teaser, show premieres May 7th

Mythic Quest will be back with a second season streaming on Apple TV+ starting in May.
If you haven’t seen the first season, the comedy follows the group building the titular game while also taking jabs at video game culture. The second season will premiere on May 7th, 2020, on Apple TV+.
A teaser released by Apple (above) sets up the core plot of season two, which sees Ian (Rob McElhenney) and recently promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggling to develop a new expansion for the game to follow up season one’s ‘Raven’s Banquet.’
Along with figuring out a new direction for the game, season two will explore some characters’ unresolved past issues and dig into an office romance.
It’s worth noting that the ongoing pandemic impacted the show’s production. According to Variety, CBS Studio Center’s Bungalow 3 reported multiple outbreaks related to the show.
On top of that, IndieWire detailed how the pandemic altered season two. For example, the show abandoned an episode that would have seen the characters attend E3. Safety precautions also kept actor F. Murray Abraham off the set for the first half of the season.
If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber but haven’t watched Mythic Quest season one, you can stream it now and catch up before season two drops in May. If you’re not sure about the show, check out MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s in-depth look at the first season here.
Source: IndieWire
Comments