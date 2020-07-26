Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus launches device called ‘Track+’ to locate pets, purses and other items
- Rogers launches financing options for accessories including AirPods, Beats and more
- Bell stops offering subsidized plans, now only does device financing
- Government launches beta test program for COVID-19 contact tracing app
- Bell to double rural internet download speeds, expand service to Atlantic communities
- Telus now offering 20GB data deal for $80
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G coming to Canada August 7th
- Bell offering $80 plans with 20GB of unlimited data
- Rogers offering limited-time $80/20GB Infinite plan deal
- Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in August 2020
- OnePlus Buds Review: It doesn’t get better for the price
- Contest: Win a Bell Huawei P40 Pro!
- Contest: Win a Bell TCL 10L!
- Rogers reports 17 percent decrease in total revenue in Q2 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Canadian and global privacy watchdogs pen letter to video conferencing giants
- 68 percent of Canadians say proper tech makes home setups more productive than offices: study
- Montreal hospital using Microsoft’s HoloLens to treat COVID-19 patients
- Foreign affairs minister says no link between delayed Huawei 5G decision, detained Canadians
- Samsung says it’s launching five devices at Unpacked
- Telus wins Ookla’s ‘Fastest Mobile Network’ and ‘Best Mobile Coverage’ awards in Canada
- Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst launches cybersecurity camp in Brampton, Ontario
- Walmart Canada invests $3.5 billion to enhance online and in-store shopping
Comments