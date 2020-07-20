Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst launches cybersecurity camp in Brampton, Ontario

Ryerson University’s Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst has announced the launch of its ‘Catalyst Cyber Camp’ for youth in Brampton, Ontario.
The program is designed to teach youth about important skills in cybersecurity. Participants will solve cybersecurity challenges in a competitive and virtual environment.
The virtual camp is running until September 5th and will deliver free online programming to 500 youth aged 13-18 in Brampton.
Campers will be given access to 400 hours or virtual programming, including games, activities and puzzles. Participants also get the chance to compete to collect points and win prizes along the way.
“We know that cybersecurity is the next digital frontier, which is why Ryerson has committed to tackling the challenges presented by cybersecurity, and protecting the economic prosperity of Canadians, through the work of the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst,” said Mohamed Lachemi, president of Ryerson, in a press release.
The Catalyst Cyber Camp is supported by Rogers Communications, the City of Brampton, and the SANS Institute, which is a company that specializes in cybersecurity training.
Source: Ryerson University
