Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 reportedly includes support for hand gestures to answer calls

It may also include fall detection

Jul 26, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 may include support for hand gestures to answer or ignore calls.

XDA Developers reports that the tech giant’s newly released Galaxy Watch 3 Plugin app references support for hand gestures when it comes to responding to incoming calls.

For instance, if you’re getting a call, you can clench and then unclench your fist to answer it. If you want to ignore a call, you can shake your hand.

The wearable will reportedly also have support for an Apple Watch-like fall detection. If the watch detects that you have fallen, it will ring for 60 seconds.

If you don’t answer, the watch will then text your location and a five-second audio clip to your emergency contacts. After the 60 seconds, you can also tell the watch to make an emergency call.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 3 and its digital unpacked event on August 5th. Rumoured Galaxy Watch 3 specs indicate that the wearable features an electrocardiogram sensor, a heart rate monitor with an 8-pulse photodiode with blood pressure monitoring support and a 340mAh battery.

The wearable reportedly features 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, MIL-STD-810G certification, GPS connectivity, IP68 water and dust resistance and lastly, Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box.

Source: XDA Developers Via: Engadget 

