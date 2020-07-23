Rogers launches financing options for accessories including AirPods, Beats and more

Rogers is extending its financing options to offer customers accessories for $0 down and 0 percent interest with no taxes upfront.
“With financing, customers have an affordable way to get the latest accessories such as AirPods and AirPods Pro, Beats, Google Nest products, cases, screen protectors, chargers, smartwatches, smart bulbs and more,” the carrier notes.
Customers can choose to finance a standalone item like premium headphones or smart speakers or bundle multiple accessories like phone cases, screen protectors and chargers.
Rogers explains that with financing, data plans are shown separately from the device or accessory monthly payment on the bill, and at the end of the financing term, the monthly payment for the financed product automatically drops off making it easier for customers to understand their bill.
It notes that customers have the flexibility to pay their balance off in equal monthly payments over 24 months with the option to make lump sum payments on their balance at any time before the end of their financing term.
“By extending our financing option to accessories, we’re offering an affordable one-stop destination for our customers to finance the smartwatches, phone cases, headphones and smart speakers they want for the entire family,” Brent Johnston, the president of wireless at Rogers, said in a press release.
Postpaid wireless customers can finance accessories starting July 23rd by visiting a Rogers retail store. The carrier notes that it has reopened most of its retail locations with appropriate health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
