Telus launches device called ‘Track+’ to locate pets, purses and other items

Telus has launched a new tracking device called ‘Track+’ that uses LTE connection to locate pets, luggage, bikes and other items.
“Now you can easily locate pets, luggage, and more. Telus Track+ runs on the Telus LTE network so you can always check in from your smartphone, even when you can’t be close by,” the carrier outlines.
The trackers cost $120 per device, but are available for $5 per month with 0 percent APR
if customers sign a two-year contract on Easy Payment.
Telus notes that you can still get a tracker even if you have a different mobility carrier. However, you do need a Telus Track+ plan which costs $5 per month. The device can be added to Peace of Mind Connect plan customers for no additional cost.
The trackers can be used anywhere in Canada or the U.S. using an LTE connection while travelling through Telus or a partner network.
Users can set invisible boundaries for the trackers around important locations, such as a house or backyard, and get notified when the tracker enters or leaves a safety zone.
You can check the location of your trackers to ensure that the pet or item you are tracking is where it’s supposed to be through the app. The app also lets you locate items when they go missing with location updates.
Telus notes that if the lighting around your tracker changes from dark to light, you’ll know that your luggage or bag was opened without you. Further, if users know they are close to their tracker but can’t see it, they can ring their tracker from the app.
The devices come with a pet collar attachment, a lanyard and a charger. The trackers are expected to last most users between two to five days between charges.
It’s not entirely surprising that Telus has launched a tracking device, since the carrier filed a trademark earlier this year for an asset and tracking device. The tracker seems similar to Tile devices, which use Bluetooth to locate items.
You can learn more about the device here.
Image credit: Telus
Source: Telus
