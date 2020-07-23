Bell to double rural internet download speeds, expand service to Atlantic communities

Bell has announced that its wireless home internet service for rural Canada will increase download speeds this fall, while also expanding to more rural Atlantic communities.
The carrier says the increased speeds will reach up to 50Mbps download and 10Mbps upload. The new 50/10 service will initially be offered to around 300,000 homes in 325 communities in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
Some of these communities include Trent Hills and Wilmot in Ontario, Dunham and Messines in Quebec, Doaktown in New Brunswick, Guysborough in Nova Scotia, Kensington in P.E.I. and Burgeo in Newfoundland.
“We’re pleased to take this unique technology further by doubling Internet download speeds available to rural communities while also beginning our rollout of WHI service throughout Atlantic Canada,” said Bell CEO Mirko Bibic in a press release.
Bell says this program is funded by the carrier and is designed to bring broadband internet access to homes in rural communities by leveraging its networks, which will include upgrades to 5G service as wireless spectrum becomes available following the government’s auction.
Its wireless home internet service is already available to around 400,000 households in Ontario and Quebec with download speeds of 25Mbps, and is expected to ultimately reach one million homes in smaller towns across Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, P.E.I, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.
