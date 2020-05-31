Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in June 2020
- B.C. court rules Huawei CFO’s extradition proceedings will continue to second phase
- Rogers partners with UBC, City of Kelowna to launch 5G smart city pilot
- Rogers implements flexible workweek for employees amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Roam Mobility ceasing operations June 30, 2020
- First big digital PlayStation 5 reveal event planned for June 3: report
- Shaw launches ‘Fibre+ Gig’ internet plan for residential customers in Western Canada
- Facebook Canada offering nearly $3.5 million in grants to small businesses
- Rural Canadians see increased mobile download speeds over last year: report
- Rogers expands it Pro On-the-Go service to Ottawa
- Wireline home internet download traffic jumps by 48.7 percent amid pandemic: study
- Canadian government to lead international cybersecurity effort against election interference
- COVID-19 boosts music streaming, physical media not fairing well: report
- Judge dismisses request to delay hearing regarding CRTC’s wholesale rates decision
- Ontario Premier suggests alcohol delivery via restaurants could continue post-pandemic
- Federal government launches hotline to offer businesses advice amid COVID-19 pandemic
