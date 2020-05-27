First big digital PlayStation 5 reveal event planned for June 3: report

Sony is planning to hold its first major digital PlayStation 5 conference on June 3rd, according to multiple credible gaming industry reporters.
On Wednesday, VentureBeat‘s Jeff Grubb posted a cryptic tweet of a schedule of summer gaming events that first suggested the June 3rd date for the PS5 reveal.
I'll just say that June 3 is June 4 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/HRJWaBFCiW
— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 27, 2020
Shortly after, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki — two other trustworthy tipsters — published a report that mentioned June 3rd as well.
While Schreier stressed that these plans could change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that this date is “more firm than previous rumours.” The June 3rd date would also fall in line with previous comments from both Grubb and Schreier that Sony was targeting an early or mid-June event for the PS5.
It’s worth noting that the Bloomberg report specifically says this event will showcase next-gen games running on the PlayStation 5. “Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation,” reports Bloomberg. So far, Sony has only confirmed the PS5’s specs in a developer-focused presentation and the PS5’s new ‘DualSense’ controller in a blog post. A tech demo for Unreal Engine 5 running on the PS5 was also shown earlier this month, although that wasn’t footage from an actual game coming to PS5.
A few weeks ago, VentureBeat‘s Grubb also reported that the June event would focus on PS5 games — both from Sony’s first-party studios and third-party publishing partners. Neither Bloomberg nor VentureBeat have been able to confirm whether the look of the PS5 itself will be revealed at the early June event. That said, Grubb noted that Sony is planning a State of Play presentation for early August and he expects the console will be revealed by then.
By comparison, rival next-gen console maker Microsoft unveiled the rectangular-shaped Xbox Series X way back in December. Additionally, Microsoft has already confirmed an Xbox Series X-focused digital event sometime in June. According to Grubb, this is tentatively set for June 9th or 10th and will offer a closer look at the console itself. Sometime in July, Microsoft will focus heavily on Series X games from its first-party studios, including 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite.
Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are slated to launch this holiday.
Source: @JeffGrubb, Bloomberg
