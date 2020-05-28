Rogers implements flexible workweek for employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has implemented a new targeted voluntary flexible workweek for its employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new program by Rogers is designed to provide flexibility over the summer months to employees who have less work to do. Through the program, they have the option to reduce their weekly hours and salary.
Eligible employees can reduce their weekly work hours to 80 percent, which would be a four-day workweek, and earn 85 percent of their salary. Or, they can reduce their hours to 60 percent, a three-day workweek, and earn 65 percent of their pay. Another option lets employees earn 20 percent of their pay if they opt to take the summer off.
“We know each of our team members situations is unique and many are managing work and family obligations through this public health crisis, and we’re committed to supporting our people with flexible work arrangements where we can, while continuing with benefits coverage,” a Rogers spokesperson said in a statement to MobileSyrup.
Rogers states on its website that it currently has 25,300 employees.
This is an interesting change, and it may be a way for Rogers to reduce costs, as carriers are likely dealing with a loss of revenue in some sectors due to several factors related to COVID-19, ranging from a drop in roaming revenue and store closures.
MobileSyrup has reached out to carriers Bell and Telus to determine if they are planning to introduce similar measures.
