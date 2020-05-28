Rogers partners with UBC, City of Kelowna to launch 5G smart city pilot

Rogers is launching a 5G pilot of smart city transportation technology in partnership with the City of Kelowna and the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Sensors powered by Rogers’ 5G network are being installed at two intersections in downtown Kelowna, B.C. to gather anonymous vehicle and foot traffic patterns as part of the pilot.
The first two sensors are being installed next week at the intersections of Bernard Avenue and Water Street, and Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street. The city has plans to add sensors at three more intersections later this year.
In a press release, the city confirmed that these wireless devices and their infrastructure follow Infrastructure Canada’s Safety Code 6 as part of Health Canada’s Radiofrequency Exposure Guidelines.
The data collected will be used by UBC researchers to help find ways to improve vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist safety. It will also be used to develop technology that can instantly deploy emergency vehicles when the sensors detect a collision.
Researchers will be able to use the data to answer questions about what modes of transportation are being used in the city. They will also be able to learn where near misses are occurring between different modes of transportation. The data will provide insights into how transit users navigate other corridors when arriving at their stop.
“We are focused on bringing together the right partners to build a strong 5G ecosystem and this pilot with UBC and the City of Kelowna will serve as a blueprint for the development of made-in-Canada 5G smart city technology,” said Jorge Fernandes, Rogers’ chief technology and information officer, in a press release.
Unlike traffic cameras, LiDAR captures consistent data over the course of a 24-hour period, regardless of changes in lighting or weather. The resolution of the data is insufficient to capture or reveal identifying details about people or allow facial recognition.
This latest project builds on Rogers’ ongoing partnership with UBC, as the carrier launched Canada’s first 5G-powered smart-campus at campus last year.
Source: Rogers, City of Kelowna
