Canadian government to lead international cybersecurity effort against election interference

The federal government announced that it has taken a leadership role in an international cybersecurity effort against election interference.
President of the Privy Council, Dominic LeBlanc, stated in a press release that Canada will be one of the leaders as part of the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace.
The Paris Call is an international declaration created in November 2018, which calls for countries, the private sector, and civil society to work together to promote security in cyberspace. It is supported by 95 governments.
“Canada’s leadership in the Paris Call will help build global expertise and understanding about the best way to combat online disinformation and malicious cyber activities in the context of election interference,” said LeBlanc in a press release.
The government notes that the surge in misinformation and cyber threats amid the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the need to strengthen Canada’s capacity to prevent the spread of disinformation by foreign actors and malicious cyber activities.
Canada will take part in leading activities on election interference and building international capacity in this area over the coming months. The government will work with Microsoft and Alliance for Securing Democracy.
“Canada leading this pillar of the Paris Call will help build trust in elections not only for Canadians, but people living in democracies around the world,” said Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, in the press release.
Participants in the Paris Call have committed to working together to adopt best practices on countering disinformation online and cybersecurity threats.
